Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeauto

Audi India announces price cut to over Rs 7.8 lakh to pass on GST benefits

Under the new prices, the company's entry SUV Q3 will start at a price of Rs 43.07 lakh, down from Rs 46.14 lakh earlier.
Last Updated : 08 September 2025, 05:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 September 2025, 05:10 IST
Business NewsGSTAudicompanies

Follow us on :

Follow Us