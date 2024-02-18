Indian auto companies resort to cost-cutting to boost market for electric scooters

Ola Electric recently slashed the price of its entry-level scooter, the S1X+, by ₹25,000, aligning it with the cost of Honda's Activa, a popular petrol-powered scooter, reported The Economic Times. This move is part of a broader trend in the electric two-wheeler market, with companies like Ather Energy and Bajaj Auto's Chetak Technology introducing affordable models and implementing substantial price reductions.

These initiatives are narrowing the price gap between electric and petrol scooters, hoping to accelerate the adoption of electric two-wheelers in India.

Although electric two-wheeler sales are projected to reach around 8,50,000 units in fiscal 2024, they constitute only 4.5 per cent of the market. The primary challenges hindering widespread adoption include the higher upfront cost compared to petrol counterparts and insufficient charging infrastructure.

According to the publication, companies are addressing these challenges by evolving pricing strategies, prioritising affordability, and supporting government initiatives for charging infrastructure development. Cheaper batteries have also played a role in price reductions, as seen with Tata Motors cutting prices for its electric vehicles.