Sales of Indian SUVs soar, smaller cars skid in December

Bengaluru: Sales of sports utility vehicles (SUVs) rose in December, while small car sales fell despite high discounts, data from Indian automakers showed on Monday.

While entry-level vehicles remain a millstone around automobile makers' necks, they have benefited from the sales of premium vehicles, catering to a more well-off demographic largely unaffected by inflation.

Maruti Suzuki and Mahindra & Mahindra reported domestic SUV sales growth of 24 per cent and 39 per cent, respectively.

Indian carmakers' SUV segment has benefitted from strong demand through the last year.