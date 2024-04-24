Name change ads in Pune Newspapers

The procedure for publishing a name change ad in Pune newspapers involves several steps:

Verification of Name Change: Ensure that the name change complies with legal requirements and obtain the necessary documents such as a gazette notification or court order.

Drafting the Advertisement: Prepare the advertisement content according to the format prescribed by the newspaper. Typically, the ad includes details such as the old name, new name, reason for the change, and contact information.

Usually the ads used in Passport are as follows:

I have changed my name from Pooja Ashok Kamble to Priya Ashok Kamble as per Documents

Selecting Newspapers: Choose newspapers in Pune where you want to publish the ad. Consider factors such as approval, circulation, audience reach, and cost.

Submission: Submit the drafted advertisement along with the required documents such as affidavit or Photo ID proof to the newspaper's advertising department or ad agency.

Publication: Once the newspaper publication house or an ad agency approves the ad, it will be scheduled for publication on the specified date.