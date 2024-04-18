What Do Successful Brands Look for in a QR Code Generator?

Selecting a QR code generator for your business is a significant decision to make. The right QR code generator will help you run successful QR code campaigns and make the most out of your QR codes.
Therefore, it’s important to choose the right QR code generator that offers top-notch features and functionalities. Here is a list of Best QR Code Generators which our team found to be good.
But how do you choose a QR code generator that’s right for your business?
Take some inspiration from successful brands! Here are the features successful brands look for in a QR code generator.
Static and dynamic QR codes are probably the most important features to look for in a QR code generator. Both static and dynamic QR codes have their set of use cases.
Static QR codes are a cost-effective way to share fixed information that’s not likely to change in the future. It could be your website URL, phone number, address, etc.
On the other hand, dynamic QR codes are slightly pricier, but they offer real-time editing. You can change the URL without reprinting the QR code. What’s more, you can view the analytics of QR codes, such as total scans and scan locations.
Dynamic QR codes are great for marketing campaigns, as you can measure the performance and also change the target URL if needed.
Both static and dynamic QR codes have their own benefits, so make sure to find a QR code generator that offers both static and dynamic QR codes.
Next, you need to look for the type of QR codes provided by the QR code generator.
Some common QR code types are URL, Wi-Fi, and PDF, which almost all QR code platforms support. These QR code types have popular use cases and are used by a lot of brands.
Then, you have some specialized QR code types, such as digital business cards, App Download QR codes, and Pet ID Tags, which only a select few QR code generators offer. Their use cases are specific and used by a select few brands.
The QR code types you need will depend on your business needs. However, it’s better to have more options, as you can then use the QR code generator for multiple business use cases.
You need those QR codes to look unique and grab some eyeballs, right?
QR code customization is another important feature to look for in a QR code generator.
The most important customization feature is QR code shapes. QR codes are typically square-shaped, and some QR code generators provide circular shapes as well. But that’s pretty much it.
Having more QR code shapes helps you run personalized QR code campaigns that resonate with your brand and engage your target audience. For example, if you’re a real estate company, using house-shaped QR codes will make your QR code campaigns more engaging.
Besides shapes, look for different CTA frames, color palettes, and QR code patterns to make your QR codes stand out.
QR codes can be the flag bearers of your brand and help you increase brand awareness and recall.
Find a QR code solution that lets you add your brand’s logo to the QR codes. This way, you can ensure consistent branding across channels and promote your brand effectively.
Domain white labelling is another crucial feature to look for in a QR code platform. This feature allows you to use your brand’s domain URL to share QR codes. It helps you maintain brand consistency throughout the customers’ journey and encourages them to take the desired action.
QR codes offer two types of functionality. First, a user scans the QR code and reaches the destination URL.
Second, they scan a QR code and reach a landing page. On the page, you can have different URLs, forms, graphics, and elements to provide a more engaging experience.
Page-type QR codes are extremely useful for marketing campaigns where you want to:
● Capture the user’s data
● Give users a personalized experience
NFC Digital business cards are a major example of page-type QR codes, which enable seamless contact and information sharing.
It’s important to know what’s happening with your QR codes. How many people have scanned them, and which locations are they from? This information helps you understand your audience better and run informed QR code campaigns.
Therefore, all the top brands look for QR code analytics and tracking in a QR code platform.
When evaluating a QR code platform’s analytics dashboard, look for the following capabilities:
● The number of total and unique scans
● The location of scans
● The device/OS used for scanning
● The browser opened after scanning
In addition, the platform should support retargeting with page-type QR codes. In this functionality, you can add a Google Analytics tag or Facebook Pixel to the QR code landing page’s HTML and use it for retargeting.
Bulk creation is another crucial feature that most brands look for in a QR code platform. If you want to create multiple QR codes at once, creating them one by one can take a lot of time and effort.
The bulk creation feature solves this problem by allowing you to create multiple QR codes in a batch. You just need to enter the QR code details in an Excel sheet and upload it. The module uses that data to generate QR codes.
If you have a lot of QR codes, you need to manage them efficiently. For this, brands look for folders.
The folder feature allows you to save QR codes into multiple folders for easy access and editing. You can group the QR codes based on certain criteria, such as the location or marketing campaign.
Some QR code solutions also allow you to view folder-level analytics, which can be really helpful in tracking marketing campaigns. You can put the QR codes of a particular marketing campaign in a folder to view their collective analytics.
The subaccounts feature lets you add multiple users or seats to your QR code account and set access controls.
Suppose you use QR codes for marketing and want to give the entire marketing team access to create and use QR codes. Subaccounts make it possible.
Hence, subaccounts are an essential feature all the top brands look for in a QR code generator platform.
The support for multiple resolutions and file formats is an important but often overlooked feature in a QR code generator. Your QR code platform should allow you to download QR codes in multiple file formats like PDF, PNG, and SVG.
Additionally, you should be able to choose the resolution of your QR codes.
The file format and resolution you choose will depend on your use case.
For example, if you want to put a QR code in a newspaper ad, the 1024x1024 resolution will suffice. However, if you plan to use it on a large billboard, you may need a larger resolution, like 2048x2048 or 4096x4096.
The platform you choose should be easy to learn and use. QR codes are mostly used by the marketing or HR teams, which don’t essentially have a tech background.
If the platform has a long learning curve, they may have a hard time learning and using it.
Therefore, the QR code generator should offer an effortless experience so that every member of your team can seamlessly use it.
Finally, there’s security. Most brands, especially large brands, are peculiar about the security measures taken by the QR code platform they use.
If you trust a QR code provider with your business and customer data, you must ensure that the data is in safe hands.
Find a QR code platform that complies with all the necessary security standards, such as SOC-2 and GDPR.
Besides, check if the provider implements the security best practices, such as access controls, data privacy & security, and secure network infrastructure.
Selecting the right QR code generator for your brand can be tricky. But if you follow the best brands, it won’t be that difficult.
It’s important to know what top brands look for in a QR code generator. Once you know that, you can use it as a starting point and tweak it as needed to find the perfect QR code platform for your business.
So, create a checklist of the features and capabilities you need in a QR code platform and use it to evaluate the QR code solutions available in the market.