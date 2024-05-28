No more out-of-pocket expenses: Kotak General Insurance offers consumables cover add-on in car insurance

Key features of Kotak General Insurance’s consumables cover

Here are some key features of Kotak General Insurance’s consumables cover add-ons in car insurance:

Comprehensive coverage: Consumables cover add-on extends the coverage of the standard car insurance to include expenses related to consumable items.

No out-of-pocket expenses: Policyholders no longer have to worry about bearing the cost of consumable items as the consumables cover add-on ensures that these expenses are covered, eliminating out-of-pocket expenses.

Enhanced protection: The consumables cover add-on provides enhanced protection for the insured car, ensuring that it remains in optimal condition and performs at its best.

Cost-effective: The premium for consumables cover add-on is affordable, making it cost-effective for policyholders to enhance car insurance coverage.

Simple claim process: The claims process for Kotak General Insurance’s consumables cover add-on is simple and straightforward, ensuring that policyholders receive timely assistance.

Customer support: To assist policyholders with any queries or concerns regarding consumables cover add-ons, Kotak General Insurance’s customer support is always available to assist.

For more information about the consumables cover add-on and other information, visit the Kotak General Insurance website.