India Political Updates | 'Budget by the Union Finance Minister seems like a vengeful act against the states and people', charges Tamil Nadu CM

Hello readers, the the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog is set to take place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meet. While other I.N.D.I.A. bloc Chief Ministers decided to boycott the meet which is said to be themed around 'Viksit Bharat@2047', West Bengal and Jharkhand CMs Mamata Banerjee and Hemant Soren have said that they will attend the meeting to strongly oppose what they have termed as 'discriminatory budget'. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Modi for calling Agnipath scheme as the 'military's project' and alleged that the scheme is a 'blatant lie and an unpardonable insult'. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has hinted that Maharashtra cabinet expansion is likely to take place in the coming week.