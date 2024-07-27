India Political Updates | 'Budget by the Union Finance Minister seems like a vengeful act against the states and people', charges Tamil Nadu CM
Hello readers, the the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog is set to take place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meet. While other I.N.D.I.A. bloc Chief Ministers decided to boycott the meet which is said to be themed around 'Viksit Bharat@2047', West Bengal and Jharkhand CMs Mamata Banerjee and Hemant Soren have said that they will attend the meeting to strongly oppose what they have termed as 'discriminatory budget'. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Modi for calling Agnipath scheme as the 'military's project' and alleged that the scheme is a 'blatant lie and an unpardonable insult'. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has hinted that Maharashtra cabinet expansion is likely to take place in the coming week. Track all political updates throughout the day only with DH's Live Blog.
Here's what Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said on attending the NITI Aayog meet.
03:3527 Jul 2024
This is not only irresponsible but the opposition’s behaviour is undemocratic: BJP leader CR Kesavan
03:1427 Jul 2024
The budget presented by the Union Finance Minister seems like a vengeful act against the states and people who boycotted the BJP: M K Stalin
03:0927 Jul 2024
Maharashtra cabinet expansion may take place next week: Shiv Sena leader Shirsat
03:0927 Jul 2024
Bring back Planning Commission, says Mamata Banerjee; slams 'powerless' NITI Aayog
03:5327 Jul 2024
#WATCH | Delhi: Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav says, "Meeting of NITI Aayog is going to be held under the leadership of the Prime Minister today. I am going to attend it and as we have seen the way the entire country is being given attention under the leadership of the Prime… pic.twitter.com/5hRWlLUDB6
In the meeting of NITI Aayog today, there will also be a discussion on the development of Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde
#WATCH | Delhi: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, "In the meeting of NITI Aayog today, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, there will be a discussion on the subject of ‘Viksit Bharat@2047’. There will also be a discussion on the development of Maharashtra.… pic.twitter.com/x9v55sDtN3
VIDEO | “This is not only irresponsible but the opposition’s behaviour is undemocratic. For the Prime Minister (Narendra Modi), ‘desh’ comes first. For INDI alliance, ‘dwesh’ comes first,” says BJP spokesperson CR Kesavan on opposition boycotting NITI Aayog meeting, scheduled to… pic.twitter.com/J8UUwQDghz