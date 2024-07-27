Home
India Political Updates | 'Budget by the Union Finance Minister seems like a vengeful act against the states and people', charges Tamil Nadu CM

Hello readers, the the 9th Governing Council meeting of NITI Aayog is set to take place today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the meet. While other I.N.D.I.A. bloc Chief Ministers decided to boycott the meet which is said to be themed around 'Viksit Bharat@2047', West Bengal and Jharkhand CMs Mamata Banerjee and Hemant Soren have said that they will attend the meeting to strongly oppose what they have termed as 'discriminatory budget'. Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge slammed PM Modi for calling Agnipath scheme as the 'military's project' and alleged that the scheme is a 'blatant lie and an unpardonable insult'. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat has hinted that Maharashtra cabinet expansion is likely to take place in the coming week. Track all political updates throughout the day only with DH's Live Blog.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 27 July 2024, 03:54 IST

03:5327 Jul 2024

Here's what Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav said on attending the NITI Aayog meet.

03:5127 Jul 2024

Rajasthan and Maharashtra CMs arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan in Delhi to attend the NITI Aayog meet

03:3827 Jul 2024

In the meeting of NITI Aayog today, there will also be a discussion on the development of Maharashtra: Eknath Shinde

03:3527 Jul 2024

This is not only irresponsible but the opposition’s behaviour is undemocratic: BJP leader CR Kesavan

03:1927 Jul 2024

Ministers including Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel, Andhra CM Chandrababu Nadu, and Odisha CM Mohan Majhi arrive in Delhi for NITI Aayog meeting.

Published 27 July 2024, 03:11 IST
