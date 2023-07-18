Litecoin (LTC) vs. Binance Coin (BNB) vs. Golteum (GLTM): Which Token Has The Best Potential?

2023 started on a bullish note for many crypto traders as Bitcoin (BTC), and altcoins like Litecoin (LTC) and Binance Coin (BNB) soared significantly. In the first quarter of the year, trading volume appreciated impressively, especially in comparison with the previous year (2022).
However, in the second quarter of 2023, the general market experienced a 36% decline in trading volume. But despite this decline in trading activities, Golteum (GLTM) investors are preparing for a price surge. This article highlights the general crypto market outlook in the year's second quarter, using Litecoin (LTC), Golteum (GLTM), and Binance Coin (BNB) as case studies. It also explains the Golteum ecosystem and the reason for the recent surge in investors’ interest.
Litecoin (LTC) Experiences A 31% Surge in the First Quarter
In the first quarter of the year, LTC’s value significantly rose by 31%. Interestingly, while Litecoin’s (LTC) price still managed to close in a profitable position for the second quarter, the difference between Q1 and Q2 is significant. In Q2, Litecoin’s (LTC) price appreciated by about 13%. This figure is applaudable compared to some other altcoins like Binance Coin (BNB).
One notable reason for the impressive performance of altcoin in the second quarter is the upcoming Litecoin halving. Unlike BTC, which tends to appreciate in value months after halving, Litecoin (LTC) typically experiences its value gain a few months before the halving. The Litecoin (LTC) halving is set to occur on the 2nd of August and this presents a possible bull rally for the asset.
Binance Coin (BNB) Sees Significant Gains in Q1, But Declines in Q2
The Binance Coin (BNB) appreciated by 28% in the first quarter of the year, just like Litecoin (LTC). However, the first and second quarter of the year was quite eventful in the Binance ecosystem. In February, the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) brought its scrutiny to Paxos, the company responsible for issuing BUSD. The regulatory attack included an order for Paxos to halt the minting of BUSD.
Again, in June, the SEC turned its focus to the Binance exchange directly. The Securities and Exchange Commission accused Binance of not being fully compliant with regulatory laws. The regulator requested permission from the US District Court to freeze Binance.US assets. This negative news triggered fear amongst BNB holders, as the token plummeted in value during that period.
In the year's second quarter, the Binance coin (BNB) had a price decline of 21%. While BNB struggles to bounce back, the SEC is still pursuing its lawsuit against the crypto exchange.
Golteum (GLTM) Presale Sells Out Quickly Despite Crypto Market Downturn
Despite the decline in the cryptocurrency market in the second quarter, Golteum (GLTM), a new cryptocurrency, has been successfully trending. Golteum (GLTM) is a web3 multi-asset investment platform that supports crypto and precious metals trading.
The platform has multiple unique features distinguishing it from regular web3 trading platforms. Firstly, Golteum integrates blockchain technology with real-world assets. The integration implies investors can invest in precious metals backed by 1:1 via a transparent and decentralized tokenization ecosystem.
To ensure the platform's security, the protocol has undergone smart contract auditing by CertiK, a leading cryptocurrency auditing platform. Golteum is also powered by Fireblocks and employs Chainlink proof of reserves to aid transparency in its ecosystem. The Golteum ecosystem has a native token (GLTM) used for staking, lending, and access to the Golteum platform, and the token is currently holding its presale.
Currently, investors can key into the second round of the presale, as only 55 million tokens will be unlocked in the second round. The presale value for the second round is $0.012 per GLTM, and the token has a predicted launch price of $0.083. Investors could make as much as 70X profits from launch alone, and experts forecast that GLTM could reach $5 once it is released on exchanges, which shows immense profit potential for this digital asset. To make things even better, Golteum is offering a 15% bonuses on all purchases during GLTM’s second presale round.
This $5 goal is achievable and realistic, given that the cryptocurrency market still has much room for growth. According to Boston Consulting Group, the cryptocurrency market could become a $16 trillion industry by 2030. Undoubtedly, as the general cryptocurrency market continues to expand, tokens like GLTM with solid fundamentals will rake in massive profits for early investors.
For more information about the GLTM Presale: