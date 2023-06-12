News Live: Kerala-cadre IPS officer Nitin Agarwal appointed BSF DG
News Live: Kerala-cadre IPS officer Nitin Agarwal appointed BSF DG
updated: Jun 12 2023, 07:50 ist
Kerala-cadre IPS officer Nitin Agarwal appointed BSF DG
Nitin Agarwal, a 1989-batch IPS officer of Kerala cadre, was on Sunday night appointed as the new director general of the Border Security Force (BSF), more than five months after the post fell vacant.
Agarwal is currently posted as the Additional DG of operations at the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) headquarters in Delhi.
Bill to proclaim October as Hindu American awareness in California
California State Assemblymember Ash Kalra has again introduced a resolution proclaiming October 2023 as the "Hindu American Awareness and Appreciation Month" in the state.
The resolution, introduced nearly annually in California since 2013, seeks to bring local awareness, recognition and acknowledgment of the significant contributions made by Hindu Americans across the US.
