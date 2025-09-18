<p>NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court on Thursday decided to examine a plea challenging the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/not-persuaded-to-accept-karnataka-high-court-dismisses-petitions-challenging-banu-mushtaq-inaugurating-dasara-festival-3728148">Karnataka High Court's decision</a> to allow the State government's invitation to International Booker Prize winner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banu-mushtaq">Banu Mushtaq</a> as the chief guest for the inauguration of the upcoming Mysuru <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/dasara">Dasara</a> festival.</p><p>The plea was mentioned by advocate Sughosh Subramanyam before a bench led by Chief Justice of India B R Gavai.</p><p>According to the counsel, the court agreed to examine the matter on Friday as the <em>Agra Puja</em> is scheduled for Monday.</p><p>The petition was filed by H S Gaurav, challenging the Karnataka High Court's order of September 15, 2025, rejecting the plea against the decision of the Siddaramaiah government.</p>.Banu Mushtaq is a writer in Kannada with love for the language: Siddaramaiah .<p>The plea contended that the involvement of a non-Hindu in rituals such as lighting a lamp, puja, and <em>pushparchane</em> at the Chamundeshwari temple infringed upon Articles 25 and 26 of the Constitution, hurt Hindu sentiments, and threatened the religious sanctity of the event.</p><p>It contended that the High Court has erroneously held that no legal or constitutional right of the petitioners was being violated by extending the invitation to Mushtaq to inaugurate the State-sponsored Dasara festivities, and participation of a person practising a particular faith or religion in celebrations of festivals of other religion does not offend the rights available under the Constitution.</p><p>It contended that for the inauguration of Dasara on the premises of Goddess Chamundeshwari temple, a puja has to be performed, which must be as per Hindu rituals.</p><p>"Mushtaq belongs to the Muslim community and was therefore a non-Hindu. As such, she cannot perform rituals before the deity, which is against established Hindu religious and ceremonial practices," it contended.</p><p>The performance of puja by a Hindu dignitary is an essential religious practice protected under Article 25. </p><p>"Hence, State interference by altering this practice amounts to violation of fundamental rights of Hindus," it said.</p><p>"While the State may support cultural celebrations, it cannot alter or dilute the inherently religious character of a Hindu festival rooted in temple and Agamic traditions," it said.</p>.Dasara: Pluralism must take precedence.<p>It also maintained that inaugurating a Hindu religious festival inside the premises of a Hindu temple is not a secular activity.</p><p>The plea also contended that the inauguration by a non-Hindu is against the basic rules of Agama Shastra and the Agama rules, a part of Hindu religious faith and any departure from the traditional rules of worship would result in the disturbance of the purity of the ceremony and the divine spirit of the deity and the belief system of the entire Hindu community.</p><p>Since the time of the Wadiyar dynasty, the inauguration of the Dasara festival has always been performed by a Hindu dignitary, it said.</p><p>On Monday, the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka-high-court">Karnataka High Court</a> dismissed three PIL petitions challenging the decision of the State government. A division bench comprising Chief Justice Vibhu Bakhru and Justice C M Joshi refused to entertain the petitions.</p><p>“We are not persuaded to accept that a person from a different faith inaugurating a function organised by the State would violate a legal or constitutional right of the petitioners or any values enshrined in the constitution," the bench had said.</p>.Dasara inaugural by Banu Mushtaq should not be opposed: G T Devegowda.<p>The petitions were filed by former BJP MP Prathap Simha, and T Girish Kumar and H S Gaurav, both residents of Bengaluru.</p><p>The petitioners had contended that <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/karnataka/row-over-banu-mushtaqs-2023-speech-on-kannada-deity-3696868">Mushtaq had made ‘anti-Hindu’ and ‘anti-Kannada’ statements at a literary event held in 2023</a>. They also said Mushtaq was invited without even consulting the representatives of the erstwhile royal family of Mysuru.</p><p>According to the petitioners, in her speech at the literary event, Mushtaq had said that the State had kept her away from Kannada by giving the status of goddess (Bhuvaneshwari) to Kannada language. This is a clear indication that she does not have any faith in worshipping a Hindu goddess, the petitioners said.</p>