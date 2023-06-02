News Live: Russia blames US, Apple for hacking thousands of iPhones

  • updated: Jun 02 2023, 09:07 ist
Stay tuned for news updates from India and around the world only with DH.
  • 08:43

    BRICS Foreign Ministers issue statement on terrorism, arms control

    The BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs and International Relations met on 1 June 2023 in Cape Town, South Africa. They exchanged views on major global and regional trends and issues. They reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening the framework of BRICS cooperation under the three pillars of political and security, economic and financial, and cultural and people-to-people cooperation upholding the BRICS spirit featuring mutual respect and understanding, equality, solidarity, openness, inclusiveness, and consensus: MEA. (ANI)

  • 08:24

    Students assaulted in Mangaluru

    Karnataka | 3 male students, who were accompanied by their female friends, were assaulted by 6 miscreants at Someshwara beach, on the outskirts of Mangaluru. 6 people came and asked for their names & details and beat them up. Victims admitted to a hospital. FIR being registered. Accused are absconding, efforts to arrest them underway: Police Commissioner Kuldeep Kumar

  • 08:22

    One terrorist killed in encounter with security forces in J&K's Rajouri

    J&K | One terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Rajouri's Dassal forest area. A search operation is underway. Security checks are being done.J&K | One terrorist killed in an encounter with security forces in Rajouri's Dassal forest area. A search operation is underway. Security checks are being done.

  • 08:20

    Delhi teen murder: Knife used by accused Sahil recovered

    16-year-old girl stabbed to death and bludgeoned | Knife used by accused Sahil recovered by Delhi Police: Ravi Kumar Singh, DCP Outer North

  • 07:03

    Russia blames US, Apple for hacking thousands of iPhones

  • 07:02

    Junior Men's Asia Cup Hockey: India emerge champions, beat Pakistan 2-1 in final

    India's junior men's hockey team maintained its continental supremacy as it beat arch-rivals Pakistan 2-1 to emerge Asia Cup champions here on Thursday.

    Angad Bir Singh (13th minute) and Araijeet Singh Hundal (20th) scored for India while Pakistan managed to pull one back through Abdul Basharat (37th).

    Read more

  • 07:00

    Sweden will join NATO soon, says Joe Biden