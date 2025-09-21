Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiamaharashtra

Nanded farmers to get 100% crop loss relief; Rs 553 cr payout begins Sep 22: Minister Dattatray Bharne

Crops over 648,533 hectares were damaged, affecting nearly 7.74 lakh farmers, according to the district data.
Last Updated : 21 September 2025, 07:14 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 21 September 2025, 07:14 IST
India NewsMaharashtrafarmersNanded

Follow us on :

Follow Us