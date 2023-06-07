News Live: President Droupadi Murmu leaves for Serbia on state visit

"Cyclonic storm “Biparjoy” over eastcentral and adjoining southeast Arabian Sea at 2330 IST of 06 June near lat 12.5°N and lon 66.0°E, about 900 km WSW of Goa. Likely to move nearly northwards and intensify into SCS," said the department in a tweet
Algeria, Guyana, Sierra Leone, Slovenia and South Korea elected to UN Security Council
This occurs at a time when India has pushed for the UN Security Council to include more permanent and non-permanent members. India's permanent representative to the UN, Ruchira Kamboj, called for immediate reform of the UN body on Thursday, claiming that the UNSC's current membership is out of step with the reality of a linked and multipolar globe.
President Droupadi Murmu leaves for Serbia on state visit
Cyclone Biparjoy likely to intensify: IMD
Coromandel Express set to resume services today
(Photo credit: ANI)