Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiaassam

Life on the edge of Assam’s anti-immigrant campaign

As anti-immigrant sentiments continue to build in Assam, Bengali-speaking Muslim communities in Assam continue to grow more wary.
Last Updated : 20 September 2025, 21:17 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 September 2025, 21:17 IST
India NewsAssamimmigrationInSight

Follow us on :

Follow Us