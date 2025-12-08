Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

75 Years of the Indian Rupee | From Sher Shah Suri to today: 500-year global journey

The word Rupiyah itself appeared for the first time during the 47th year of the reign of Mughal emperor Jalal-ud-Din Muhammad Akbar.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 09:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 08:03 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsRupeehistory

Follow us on :

Follow Us