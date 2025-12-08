<p>Belagavi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=ksrtc">KSRTC</a> bus services from Belagavi district towards <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=maharashtra">Maharashtra</a> were stopped from noon hours on Monday after Shiva Sena leaders affixed Jai Maharashtra boards on them protesting the winter session of state legislature being held at Suvarna Vidhan Soudha in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=belagavi">Belagavi</a>. </p>.KSRTC announced non-AC bus service connecting Bengaluru-Manvi.<p>Sena leaders were prevented from entering the state after which District President Vijay Devane and others affixed Jai Maharashtra boards on the wind screens of KSRTC buses.</p><p>As precautionary measures KSRTC buses were plying upto Nippani. Based on situation further decisions on resuming the services will be taken, NWKRTC Divisional Controller K L Guddenavar said.</p>