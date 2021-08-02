A guide to e-RUPI: What is it and how does it work?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to announce the launch of e-RUPI at 4:30 pm on Monday. E-RUPI, an electronic voucher, is a cashless and contactless instrument for digital payment.

The Centre said that this will ensure that the benefits reach its intended beneficiaries in a "targeted and leak-proof manner", with limited touch points between the government and the beneficiary.

What is e-RUPI?

Developed by National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), in collaboration with Department of Financial Services, Ministry of Health, and Family Welfare and the National Health Authority, e-RUPI is a ‘person-specific and purpose-specific digital payment system’.

The e-voucher will be delivered to the recipient’s mobile phone via SMS-string or QR code.

Here, the sender and receiver will be connected by e-RUPI digitally, without any ‘physical interface’ and it will work like a pre-paid gift voucher. It will negate the need for credit/debit cards, mobile apps or online banking access.

Putting simply, it is like a prepaid voucher that can be sent to a person directly upon phone number/identity verification, instead of methods like transferring money to someone's bank account. This voucher can then be redeemed diectly at the service provider, without needing to go through any apps or cards. Payment is processed once the service is completed.

Who will issue these?

Coming to issuance of these e-vouchers, e-RUPI is built on NPCI’s UPI platform and banks (private as well as public sector) that have been onboarded for this purpose will do it.

Corporates/government agencies will have to approach these banks with details of the person and their purpose for which payments are to be made.

One can be identified by his/her mobile number and voucher allocated by the bank to the service provider.

What can it be used for?

E-RUPI can be used for various purposes, according to the government. These can be used for facilitating secure deliveries of welfare services, for deliveries under schemes that provide drugs and nutritional support under Mother and Child welfare schemes, TB eradication programmes, drugs and diagnostics schemes like Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, fertiliser subsidies, and more. It will help people without access to banks in getting financial support for essential purposes.

Private sectors can use these e-vouchers too, according to The Times of India. In an office, these can be used in 'employee welfare programmes' where, for intance, e-RUPI vouchers are issued to cover the employee's travel, food, hospital expenses.

Which are the banks supporting e-RUPI?

As of now, the banks supporting it are State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, Punjab National Bank, Axis Bank and Bank of Baroda.

Banks issuing only e-RUPI coupons

Canara Bank, IndusInd Bank, Indian Bank, Kotak Bank, and Union Bank of India.