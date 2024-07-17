Acer to expand its consumer electronics offerings by early next year

Laptop-maker Acer is prepping to diversify its electronic consumer goods portfolio by the first quarter of 2025 despite tight competition in the targeted markets, the company’s India MD Harish Kohli told DH.

The company plans to open 300 plus stores by the end of calendar year 2024, focusing on tier-2 and tier-3 cities, given the rising demand from them. The brand, which moved beyond its personal computer niche in 2021-22, presently, has to its name, televisions, water and air purifiers, in the market. It is on the threshold of launching its smartphones.