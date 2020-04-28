Active coronavirus cases rise to 522 in West Bengal

With 28 new fresh cases in the last 24 hours, the number of active Covid-19 cases in West Bengal rose to 522. There was also an increase in the number of patients whose cause of death was case Covid-19 was the direct cause of death and it went up to 22.

Addressing the media at the state secretariat Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said that the cases are from the districts of Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24 Paraganas and South 24 Paraganas.

"Among these Kolkata, Howrah and North 24 Paraganas are in the red zone and have 75% of total cases in the in the state," said Sinha. So far, 13,223 samples have been tested in the state while 119 people have been discharged after being cured of the infection.