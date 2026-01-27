<p>New Delhi: <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=Adani%20Group">Adani Group</a> and Brazilian major Embraer on Tuesday announced a strategic collaboration that aims to have a final assembly for regional transport aircraft in India.</p>.<p>India is one of the world's fastest growing civil aviation markets and the partnership will look to help enhance air connectivity to Tier 2 and 3 cities.</p>.<p>The partnership was announced at a function at the civil aviation ministry in the national capital on Tuesday.</p>.Adani Group completes full takeover of IANS news agency.<p>Civil Aviation Secretary Samir Kumar Sinha said the collaboration is not just about assembling a regional aircraft but also about progressive technology transfer, skilling, having robust supply chain as well as making India a trusted manufacturing hub for regional aircraft.</p>.<p>Adani Defence & Aerospace Director Jeet Adani said with the Embraer collaboration, a regional aircraft manufacturing facility will be set up in India.</p>.<p>Embraer makes commercial jets with up to 150 seats.</p>.<p>With the partnership, Adani Group, which already has a good presence in the fast-growing Indian aviation space, will be making its foray into building aircraft in India.</p>.Adani Group unveils USD 66 billion Maharashtra investment plan at WEF 2026.<p>The two companies will also set up a Final Assembly Line (FAL) for regional transport aircraft in the country.</p>.<p>Adani Defence & Aerospace President & CEO Ashish Rajvanshi said the collaboration is a "watershed" in Aatma Nirbharata (self-reliance) of the country.</p>.<p>The venture with the Adani Group will be a major fillip for the Brazilian major in India's civil aviation space where it aims to provide cost-competitiveness with its regional jets. </p>