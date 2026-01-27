<p>New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday refused to entertain a plea for issuing directions for providing equal opportunity for 'Darshan' and performing rituals to all the devotees in Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) at Shri Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain, without making any discrimination between common people and VIPs.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices R Mahadevan and Joymalya Bagchi said that it was for temple administration to decide such issues.</p><p>"They are not shraddhalu (devotees). We don't want to comment further on this. These people go for different purposes. What should be or not be is not for the court to decide. We are about judicability," the bench said.</p>.Car with three cops falls into river in Madhya Pradesh's Ujjain; one body found.<p>The court, however, granted petitioner, Darpan Awasthi liberty to approach the concerned authorities with his request. </p><p>"The people who file such petitions are not genuine devotees and courts are not supposed to decide guidelines or polices with respect to such subjects," the bench said.</p><p>Upon hearing advocate Vishnu Shankar Jain for petitioner, the court refused to consider the plea.</p><p>Jain submitted that there should be a uniform policy on who is to be allowed inside the Garbhagriha. </p><p>"There is a violation of Article 14 of the Constitution. There should be a uniform policy of equal treatment. Citizens cannot be discriminated or differentiated on the basis of VIP status . If a person is entering a garbhagriha, it is because of the recommendation of the Collector. Any devotee should have a right to enter the garbhagriha and offer 'jal' to the deity," he submitted.</p><p>The bench, however, said, "Let those who are at the helm of affairs take a decision, not the courts."</p><p>Awasthi, a resident of Ujjain, challenged the August 28, 2025 judgment of the Madhya Pradesh High Court which had rejected his plea.</p><p>He sought a direction from the top court to restrain the respondents Madhya Pradesh government, Administrator of temple, District Collector and Superintendent of Police from granting permission to VIP, VVIPs and state guests or influential persons to perform puja and rituals in Garbhagriha (sanctum sanctorum) of Shree Mahakaleshwar Temple at Ujjain.</p>