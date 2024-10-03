Adani Group to supply clean energy for Google's India cloud operations

<p>India's <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/adani-group">Adani Group</a> will supply clean energy to power <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/google">Google</a>'s cloud services and operations in India, the ports-to- power conglomerate said on Thursday.</p>.<p>The group, owned by billionaire Gautam Adani, will supply energy from a new solar-wind hybrid project located at its 30 gigawatt (GW) Khavda renewable energy park in the western state of Gujarat, Adani Group said in a statement.</p>.<p>The solar-wind hybrid project will start commercial operations in the third quarter of 2025.</p>.Google wins challenge against €1.49 billion European Union antitrust fine.<p>Google powers most of its cloud operations and services with electricity from the grid and plans to run them entirely through clean energy by 2030.</p>.<p>Adani also plans to set up data centres that will be powered by clean energy, it said previously. </p>