<p>Dhaka/New Delhi: Ten people have been arrested in connection with the lynching of a Hindu man in Bangladesh, Chief Adviser of the interim government Muhammad Yunus announced Saturday.</p><p>Dipu Chandra Das, a 25-year-old garment factory worker, was lynched to death by a mob and his body set on fire over alleged blasphemy in Baluka in Mymensingh on Thursday.</p><p>Of the 10, seven were arrested by the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB) while three were arrested by the police as suspects in the case, Yunus said in a statement on X.</p><p>The RAB and police conducted operations in various locations to arrest these individuals, he said.</p><p>The arrests were made during operations at various locations, and the ages of those arrested ranged from 19 to 46.</p><p>According to the police, Das was first beaten up by a mob outside the factory over blasphemy allegations and hanged from a tree.</p><p>The crowd then left the body of the deceased on the side of the Dhaka-Mymensingh highway and later set it on fire.</p><p>The police recovered the body and sent it to the Mymensingh Medical College morgue for autopsy.</p><p>The interim government on Friday condemned the lynching, saying there is no space for such violence in the new Bangladesh.</p><p>"The perpetrators of this heinous crime will not be spared," the interim government said in a statement.</p><p>The Hindu population in Bangladesh has faced a series of anti-minority incidents across the country after the ouster of the then prime minister Sheikh Hasina in August last year.</p>