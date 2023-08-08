Home
business

Adani Ports Q1 net profit grows over 80% to Rs 2,119.38 crore

Adani Ports Q1 net profit grows over 80 pc to Rs 2,119.38 crore
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 10:47 IST



Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ) on Tuesday posted over 80 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit at Rs 2,119.38 crore during the April-June quarter, on account of higher income.

It had clocked Rs 1,177.46 crore net profit during the April-June period of the preceding 2022-23 fiscal, the company said in a regulatory filing.

The company's total income surged to Rs 6,631.23 crore from Rs 5,526.19 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Expenses trimmed to Rs 4,065.24 crore from Rs 4,438.32 crore.

APSEZ is the largest commercial ports operator in India accounting for nearly one-fourth of the cargo movement in the country. It is present across 13 domestic ports in seven maritime states of Gujarat, Maharashtra, Goa, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Odisha.

(Published 08 August 2023, 10:47 IST)
