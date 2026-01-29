Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Airbus expects India's commercial fleet size to triple to 2,250 by 2035

Jürgen Westermeier, President and Managing Director, Airbus India and South Asia said the fleet expansion is driven both by the Indian aviation market boom and the Indian airlines’ ambition to expand.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 08:51 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 08:51 IST
India NewsBusiness NewsAviationAirbus

Follow us on :

Follow Us