Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiajammu and kashmir

From ballot to bullet to prison: The rise and fall of Yasin Malik

Once a gun-wielding militant, later a self-styled Gandhian separatist, Malik today sits in Delhi’s Tihar Jail, serving multiple life sentences in a terror-funding case.
Last Updated : 29 January 2026, 08:00 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments

1987: The election that broke faith

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Picking up arms: JKLF and the insurgency

The pivot: Renouncing violence

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Politics by march and slogan

2017–19: The crackdown

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

A guilty plea and life sentences

Will he be hanged?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Old cases, unresolved questions

Why Malik still matters

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 January 2026, 08:00 IST
India NewsYasin MalikExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us