Alembic arm, Curon to develop cancer drug in China

Alembic Pharma arm inks pact with Curon to develop cancer treatment drug in Greater China

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Oct 13 2020, 13:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 13 2020, 13:07 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Drug firm Alembic Pharma on Tuesday said its associate company, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals, has entered an exclusive license agreement with Curon Biopharmaceutical for development and commercialisation of Tenalisib, used in treatment of cancer, in Greater China.

According to a regulatory filing, Rhizen Pharmaceuticals is a Switzerland-based privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, and Curon Biopharmaceutical is a clinical-stage innovative biopharmaceutical company with facility in Shanghai.

Under the terms of the agreement, Rhizen will receive an undisclosed upfront cash payment and is eligible to receive additional development and commercial milestone payments with an overall deal value of $149.5 million (approx Rs 1,047 crore) plus double-digit royalties on annual net sales of Tenalisib, Alembic Pharma said in the filing.

Alembic Pharma said Curon obtains the exclusive development and commercialisation rights of Tenalisib for Greater China across all oncology indications.

It will lead the clinical development in that territory by leveraging its expertise in translational research, clinical development and regulatory registration and its extensive research collaboration experience, to accelerate the development of and regulatory approval of this product in Greater China, Alembic Pharma added.

Alembic Pharmaceuticals, through its wholly owned subsidiary, holds 50 per cent ownership in Rhizen. PTI SVK ANS ANS

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Cancer treatment
China
Pharmaceutical

What's Brewing

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

Peru's Machu Picchu reopens... for one Japanese tourist

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Hunt for Covid-19 antibodies: All you need to know

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

Lab-miniproteins could block Covid from infecting cells

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

DH Toon | Mumbai sees power outage due to grid failure

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

The Lead: Dr Rajesh Parikh on his book about Covid-19

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

Google Meet now allows teachers to create breakout room

 