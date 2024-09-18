Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turns entrepreneur, invests in fast-food concept Project Hum

In a notable partnership, Amitabh Bachchan's grandson and actor Agastya Nanda has invested in Project Hum, a well-known farm-to-table restaurant in Mumbai, aimed at expanding the reach of sustainable, healthy eating.
Agastya, a strong advocate for wellness and conscious living, said "I’m really excited to join Project Hum. Their focus on delivering fresh, nutritious food and empowering local farmers aligns deeply with my beliefs. I’m certain this partnership will position Project Hum as a prime destination for healthy dining in Mumbai."
Raghav Simha, co-founder of IXU Hospitality, shared his enthusiasm: “At Project Hum, we are committed to fostering healthier lifestyle choices. Over the past 24 months, our restaurant has gained significant traction, affirming our position in the healthy food market. With Agastya's collaboration, we aim to elevate Project Hum as a comprehensive destination for sustainable and nutritious food. This partnership aligns with our vision for growth and innovation.”
In the coming year, Project Hum intends to invest in a central kitchen, a bakery, and a new store. They will focus on improving online delivery, daily meal plans, and growing their selection of healthy retail products. Upcoming additions will include all-day breakfast options, millet-based desserts, lifestyle merchandise, and an assortment of handcrafted dips and sauces.
On the work front, Agastya will be seen alongside Dharmendra in Ikkis, a war-based drama based on the life of second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release on January 10, 2025.
Published 18 September 2024, 07:54 IST