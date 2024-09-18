Amitabh Bachchan's grandson Agastya Nanda turns entrepreneur, invests in fast-food concept Project Hum

Raghav Simha, co-founder of IXU Hospitality, shared his enthusiasm: “At Project Hum, we are committed to fostering healthier lifestyle choices. Over the past 24 months, our restaurant has gained significant traction, affirming our position in the healthy food market. With Agastya's collaboration, we aim to elevate Project Hum as a comprehensive destination for sustainable and nutritious food. This partnership aligns with our vision for growth and innovation.”

In the coming year, Project Hum intends to invest in a central kitchen, a bakery, and a new store. They will focus on improving online delivery, daily meal plans, and growing their selection of healthy retail products. Upcoming additions will include all-day breakfast options, millet-based desserts, lifestyle merchandise, and an assortment of handcrafted dips and sauces.

On the work front, Agastya will be seen alongside Dharmendra in Ikkis, a war-based drama based on the life of second lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. Helmed by Sriram Raghavan, the film will release on January 10, 2025.