Apple delivers record results, sees growth in iPhones, services sales

Apple reports record results, sees iPhone sales growth

  • Jan 29 2020, 08:33am ist
  • updated: Jan 29 2020, 10:40am ist
The Apple Inc. logo is seen hanging at the entrance to the Apple store on 5th Avenue in Manhattan, New York, U.S., October 16, 2019. (Reuters Photo)

Apple on Tuesday posted record results for the final three months of last year, powered by sales of iPhones, digital services, and wearables such as AirPods.

Net profit hit an all-time high of $22 billion on record quarterly revenue of $91.8 billion, the California tech giant said.

"We are thrilled to report Apple's highest quarterly revenue ever, fueled by strong demand for our iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro models, and all-time records for services and wearables," said Apple chief executive Tim Cook.

Apple shares jumped two per cent in after-market trades that followed the release of the stronger-than-anticipated earnings report.

