Apple, Google, Microsoft commit to bring FIDO standard passwordless sign-in on devices in 2023

In 2019, World Wide Web Consortium (W3C) and the FIDO (Fast ID Online) Alliance announced the Web Authentication (WebAuthn) specification for passwordless sign-in. And, in the following year, Apple pledged to support the new idea that promises unified end-to-end secured access to websites and apps without passwords.

And now, Apple along with Microsoft and Google have together committed to fast-track the FIDO Alliance and W3C's initiative.

They promise to facilitate a better user experience and the broad support of this standards-based approach that will enable service providers to offer FIDO credentials without needing passwords as an alternative login or account recovery method even while signing in on new devices.

Furthermore, FIDO authentication on mobile devices can also be used to sign in to an app or website on a nearby device, regardless of the OS platform or browser they are running.

“Just as we design our products to be intuitive and capable, we also design them to be private and secure. Working with the industry to establish new, more secure sign-in methods that offer better protection and eliminate the vulnerabilities of passwords is central to our commitment to building products that offer maximum security and a transparent user experience — all with the goal of keeping users’ personal information safe," said Kurt Knight, Apple’s Senior Director of Platform Product Marketing.



Face ID feature of the iPhone. Credit: Apple



With the commitment, Apple, Google, and Microsoft have promised to bring passwordless sign-in features across all their respective platforms for devices in the coming year.

“‘Simpler, stronger authentication is not just FIDO Alliance’s tagline — it also has been a guiding principle for our specifications and deployment guidelines. Ubiquity and usability are critical to seeing multi-factor authentication adopted at scale, and we applaud Apple, Google, and Microsoft for helping make this objective reality by committing to support this user-friendly innovation in their platforms and products,” said Andrew Shikiar, executive director and CMO of the FIDO Alliance.

