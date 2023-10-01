Apple identifies issues causing overheating in iPhone 15

Apple on Saturday said it has identified a few issues which can cause new iPhones to run warmer than expected, including a bug in the iOS 17 software which will be fixed in an upcoming update.

After complaints that the new phones are getting very warm, Apple has said that the device may feel warmer in the first few days "after setting up or restoring the device because of increased background activity."

"Another issue involves some recent updates to third-party apps that are causing them to overload the system," Apple said, adding that it is working with app developers on fixes that are in the process of being rolled out.