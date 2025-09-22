<p>Mysuru: In view of controversies related to inauguration of <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mysuru">Mysuru </a>Dasara by International Booker prize winner <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/banu-mushtaq">Banu Mushtaq</a>, Mysuru City Police imposed heavy security measures atop Chamundi Hills on Monday morning.</p><p>Huge number of police officers were deployed right from Sangolli Rayanna circle (Chamundi Hill circle) and they allowed only people and vehicles with passes to enter the hill.</p>.Cultural capital Mysuru set for 11 day Naada Habba .<p>After heavy frisking people were allowed to enter the venue through door framed metal detectors. They prevented people from carrying bags and any black colour things. </p>.Supreme Court junks plea challenging Karnataka govt's invite to Banu Mushtaq for Mysuru Dasara inaugural.<p>Entry to temple and darshan to general public was restricted, KSRTC buses were also banned to hill till 12 noon. All the shops at hill were closed.</p>