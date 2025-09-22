Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Heavy security imposed at Chamundi Hills ahead of Mysuru Dasara inauguration by Banu Mushtaq

After heavy frisking people were allowed to enter the venue through door framed metal detectors. They prevented people from carrying bags and any black colour things.
Last Updated : 22 September 2025, 04:20 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 22 September 2025, 04:20 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaMysuruChamundi HillsDasaraMysuru Dasarabanu mushtaq

Follow us on :

Follow Us