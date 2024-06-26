Foxconn plant rejecting married women? Labour Ministry seeks report from Tamil Nadu govt

Following reports that Apple supplier Foxconn rejected married women from getting jobs at its Tamil Nadu plant, the Union Ministry of Labour & Employment on Wednesday took cognisance of the same, and sought a detailed report from the Labour Department of the Tamil Nadu government.

"Section 5 of the Equal Remuneration Act, 1976 clearly stipulates that no discrimination to be made while recruiting men and women workers. As the State Government is the appropriate authority for the enforcement and administration of the provisions of this Act, hence the report has been sought from the State Government," said in the ministry in a statement

"At the same time, the office of Regional Chief Labour Commissioner has also been directed to furnish the factual report to the Ministry of Labour & Employment, Government of India," the statement added.

A Reuters investigation on Tuesday found that Foxconn has systematically excluded married women from jobs at its main India iPhone assembly plant, on the grounds they have more family responsibilities than their unmarried counterparts.

