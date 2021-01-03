Approval was premature and could be dangerous: Congress targets Centre over vaccine; BJP strikes back

A political war broke out over efficacy of Covid-19 vaccines with senior Congress leaders accusing the Modi government of short-circuiting the approval process, putting lives at risk.

“The Covaxin has not yet had Phase-3 trials. Approval was premature and could be dangerous… Its use should be avoided till full trials are over. India can start with AstraZeneca in the meantime,” former union minister Shashi Tharoor said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh also voiced similar concerns.

Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri hit back at Tharoor and Ramesh for questioning the efficacy of the vaccines.

“Our inhouse cynics M/s Jairam, Tharoor and Akhilesh are behaving true to form. They first questioned the valour of our soldiers & are now unhappy that the two vaccines to get DCGI nod are made in India. Clearly they are on a quest for permanent political marginalisation,” Puri, the minister for Urban Affairs and Civil Aviation said.

Countering Puri, Tharoor said he would be proud if more Indian vaccines were approved, but only after a full phase-III trial confirmed that they were safe and effective.

“Short-circuiting the process is unprecedented, inadvisable and risks lives,” Tharoor said.

CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury also demanded a full disclosure about all the trials and results of the vaccines to build confidence in the people, contending that such steps have been taken globally.

“Any attempt to short circuit the regulatory process for political gains will damage the good reputation built by Indian pharma over the years,” Yechury said.

Congress chief spokesman Randeep Singh Surjewala, however, chose to tread a cautious line, congratulating the scientists and researchers of Bharat Biotech on approval of the indigenously developed Covid-19 vaccine as well as scientists at the Serum Institute.

“India has always led the way in path breaking innovations in past and will continue to do the same. Great start for the new year,” Surjewala said.