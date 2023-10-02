As a generation of Indians age, brighter days incoming for senior living industry

Senior living facilities are priced 15-20 per cent higher than a conventional residential unit owing to feature customisations suited to the needs of the elderly, noted Sharma. They are mostly horizontal due to issues like vertigo with the old, laced with support railings, anti-skid flooring, well-rounded edges, strong power backup, motion-sensor based lighting and so on. The developer has to factor these in while arriving on the price point, he explained.