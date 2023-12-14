Ashneer Grover moves NCLT, alleges oppression and mismanagement against BharatPe

New Delhi: BharatPe co-founder and former managing director Ashneer Grover has moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT), alleging oppressive conduct and mismanagement by the board of the fintech firm.

In his petition, Grover has prayed for reinstating him as managing director of the company and declare as "illegal" changes in the management of the company by altering the board of Resilient Innovations Pvt Ltd, which is doing business as BharatPe.

He has also requested NCLT to order inspection and audit of the company by Ministry of Corporate Affairs and to revert any shares/ESOPs issued since his resignation on March 1, 2022.

Grover has also sought revocation of termination of his wife Madhuri Jain by the board, terming it "illegal". He has also asked for removal of any new member inducted on the board after his exit.

Moreover, he has requested NCLT to direct winding up of the company in the "interest of justice" in the petition filed under Sections 241 and 242 of the Companies Act 2013, which deals with oppression and mismanagement.