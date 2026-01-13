Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Not easy to erase India's Sanatan Dharma, culture: Amit Shah on Somnath temple rebuilding

Those who attacked the temple eventually disappeared, but the temple still stands proudly at the same place on the seashore in Gujarat's Gir Somnath district, he said.
Last Updated : 13 January 2026, 09:55 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 13 January 2026, 09:55 IST
India NewsAmit ShahIndia PoliticsSomnath temple

Follow us on :

Follow Us