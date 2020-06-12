Authority says parotas categorically different from rotis, to attract 18% GST

In a recent ruling, the Karnataka bench of Authority for Advance Rulings (AAR) distinguished between rotis and parotas, holding that the latter is subject to higher GST rate of 18 per cent, according to a report by Times of India.

Under Entry 99A of Schedule 1 to GST notifications, rotis, unlike parotas, are comparatively subject to a much lower GST rate of five per cent.

A private food manufacturing company, ID Fresh Food, which deals in ready-to-cook meals and fresh foods such as idli-dosa batter and ready-made parotas had approached AAR to seek a ruling on the GST rate applicable on whole-wheat parotas and Malabar parotas.





http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/76333870.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst Read more at: whole-wheat parotas and Malabar parotas





http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/76333870.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst Read more at: had approached AAR to seek a ruling on the GST rate applicab ..





http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/76333870.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst Read more at: had approached AAR to seek a ruling on the GST rate applicab ..





http://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/articleshow/76333870.cms?utm_source=contentofinterest&utm_medium=text&utm_campaign=cppst Read more at: had approached AAR to seek a ruling on the GST rate applicab ..

The Whitefield-based company was of the view that parotas should be classified under the product description of ‘khakhara, plain chapati or roti’ and had, therefore, approached the AAR to seek a ruling on the applicable GST rate on whole wheat and Malabar parotas.

However, AAR in its order stated: The products under heading 1905 (rotis) are already prepared or completely cooked products; they are ready-to-use food preparations. On the other hand, parotas need to be heated before consumption. On this ground, AAR held that parotas do not merit classification under heading 1905 and are not covered by Entry 99A.

Speaking to the publication, Pratik Jain, Partner and Leader, Indirect Tax, PwC India, said that the AAR Karnataka does not believe that the generic term, ‘roti’ covers all kinds of Indian breads.