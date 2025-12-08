<p>Bengaluru: Retail sales of automobiles went up 2.14 per cent year-on-year in November due to a sustained demand beyond the festive season. Aided by GST benefits, wedding season demand, and better supply of high-waiting models, the November month witnessed a robust 19.7 per cent rise in sales of passenger vehicles (PV), 19.94 per cent in commercial vehicles, and 56.55 per cent in tractors, while three-wheelers saw 23.67 per cent growth, dealers body FADA said on Monday.</p><p>FADA President C S Vigneshwar said PV inventory was reduced to 44-46 days compared to 53-55 days earlier. This resulted in sales of 3,94,152 units of passenger vehicles in November compared to 3,29,253 units in the same month last year. The two-wheeler sales, however, declined 3.10% in November 2025 at 25,46,184 units compared to 26,27,617 units in the year ago month.</p><p>Sales of commercial vehicles went up 19.94 per cent to 94,935 units as against 79,152 units in November 2024, while tractor sales jumped 56.55 per cent to 1,26,033 units during November this year as against 73,577 units last year.</p>.Automobile retail sales sustain momentum in November as demand remains robust.<p>"November 2025 defied the conventional post-festive slowdown, delivering a resilient performance despite an unusually high comparative base. Traditionally, auto retail eases in the month following the festival cycle. However, this year, most festive registrations were completed in October 2025 itself, unlike November 2024, when Deepavali and Dhanteras fell in towards the end of October 2024, and vehicle registrations happened in November 2024 which lifted volumes significantly," Vigneshwar said.</p><p>GST rate cuts coupled with OEM-Dealer retail offers continued pulling customers to showrooms, enabling sustained footfalls beyond the festive period. Price reductions across categories, which ignited strong buying in October, continued to support conversions in November as well, he said.</p><p>Commenting on the outlook ahead, Vigneshware said, "The near-term outlook is supported by improving rural sentiment and favourable macro indicators as there is a strong start to the rabi season, with sowing crossing 39.3 million hectares, significantly ahead of last year, driven by robust soil moisture conditions, better seed availability, and supportive MSP signals."</p><p>Overall, industry sentiment for December can best be characterised as “cautious optimism” - a phase where the sector consolidates gains from the GST-led affordability shift and two strong months of retail performance, while remaining watchful of calendar-year dynamics and supply alignment. With improving rural fundamentals, supportive liquidity, and robust enquiry flow, the industry is positioned to close the year with stable to positive momentum.</p>