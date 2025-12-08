Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Automobile retail sales up by 2.14% in November; passenger vehicle sales up 20%

FADA President C S Vigneshwar said passenger vehicle inventory was reduced to 44-46 days compared to 53-55 days earlier.
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 11:11 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 08 December 2025, 11:11 IST
Business Newsautomobile sectorAutomobilePassenger vehicles

Follow us on :

Follow Us