LIVE Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | 'Those who didn't fight for freedom never understand Vande Mataram's importance'

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE Updates: Hello readers, Parliament Winter Session enters the 6th day today with debate on 'Vande Mataram', which is expected to bring to light several important and previously unknown facets about the national song. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the 10-hour debate in the Lok Sabha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected speak later in the day. From Congress, deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will speak in the Lok Sabha. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!