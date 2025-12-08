Menu
Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | 'Those who didn't fight for freedom never understand Vande Mataram's importance'

Parliament Winter Session Day 6 LIVE Updates: Hello readers, Parliament Winter Session enters the 6th day today with debate on 'Vande Mataram', which is expected to bring to light several important and previously unknown facets about the national song. Prime Minister Narendra Modi started the 10-hour debate in the Lok Sabha. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh is expected speak later in the day. From Congress, deputy leader in the Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will speak in the Lok Sabha. Track all the latest updates here, only with DH!
Last Updated : 08 December 2025, 09:00 IST
Highlights
09:0808 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 UPDATES | Parliament gears up for debate on 'Vande Mataram' and electoral reforms this week

13:3308 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Congress gave national song status to Vande Mataram, says Gogoi

13:3108 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Gogoi accuses BJP of not understanding Bengal, Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay, and Rabindranath Tagore

13:2508 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Gaurav Goggoi says Congress' Maulana Azad had no objections to Vande Mataram

13:2308 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | We heard in PM Modi's speech that he wants to rewrite history: Gaurav Gogai

13:0908 Dec 2025

Parliament Winter Session 2025 LIVE | Gaurav Gogai makes the opening statements from the Congress

Published 08 December 2025, 03:46 IST
