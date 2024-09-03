Bajaj Housing Finance Rs 6,560-crore IPO to open on September 9; sets price band at Rs 66-70/share

New Delhi: Bajaj Housing Finance on Tuesday said it has fixed a price band of Rs 66-70 per share for its Rs 6,560-crore initial share sale.

The initial public offering (IPO) will open for public subscription on September 9 and conclude on September 11 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 6, the company announced.

The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to Rs 3,560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of Rs 3,000 crore by parent Bajaj Finance.