Banks’ net interest margin falls on high deposit costs

Deposits of scheduled commercial banks jumped by 13.7 per cent year-on-year during the quarter under review. Deposits of private sector banks surged by 23.2 per cent, while PSBs registered a slower pace of 9 per cent. Deposit growth lagged credit growth with sluggish current account and saving account (CASA) growth (3.3 per cent), which was partially offset by the robust growth in Time Deposits (17.8 per cent). CASA ratio continued to decline and reached 32.3 per cent during the quarter.