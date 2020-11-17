Bengaluru, Hyderabad among 36 selected by WEF to pioneer roadmap for smart cities

Bengaluru, Faridabad, Indore and Hyderabad figure among the 36 cities across the world that have agreed to pioneer a roadmap for safely adopting new technology as part of the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance.
In a statement on Tuesday, the World Economic Forum (WEF) said COVID-19 is accelerating adoption of new technologies by cities as governments struggle to manage the growing pandemic with constrained resources.
The statement said the WEF has selected 36 cities from 22 countries and six continents to pioneer a new global policy roadmap for smart cities developed by the G20 Global Smart Cities Alliance.
Apart from Bengaluru, Faridabad, Indore and Hyderabad, cities such as London, Moscow, Toronto, Brasilia, Dubai and Melbourne have also been selected.
The "pioneer cities" launched their activities on Tuesday at a global event broadcast by the Smart City Expo World Congress, the world's premier smart cities event.
Participating in the event, Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, Industries and Information Technology, Electronics and Communication KT Rama Rao said, "We are keen to collaborate with the G20 cities in formulating policy frameworks to improve the quality of life of our citizens using emerging technologies."
The alliance has recruited a group of 36 "pioneer cities" that will collaborate with global experts to enhance their city policies in areas ranging from privacy protection and cyber security to better services for differently-abled people and a better broadband coverage, the statement said.
Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
What is it like to take part in a Covid vaccine trial?
'Soumitra Chatterjee's sketches, poems to be published'
Haryana street dog's Rocky road to recovery ends in UK
Building blocks of life can form long before stars
Auteur Martin Scorcese turns 78: Best films to watch
A yearning for human dignity amid Covid-19
Compare it to a Picasso: Pigeon sells for $1.9mn
The Lead: Musician Jai Matt on his release Yelelo