Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeworld

What is known so far about the Swiss bar fire that killed 40

Following are salient points ⁠of the investigation.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 17:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 17:01 IST
World newsSwitzerlandExplainer

Follow us on :

Follow Us