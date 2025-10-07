Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusiness

Bengaluru leads flexible office footprint with 31% share

Since the city serves several global corporates, Global Capability Centres (GCCs) and startups, it remains the country’s deepest flex ecosystem.
Last Updated : 06 October 2025, 21:49 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 October 2025, 21:49 IST
Bengaluruoffice

Follow us on :

Follow Us