<p>The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has directed all mobile phone manufacturers to preload the Sanchar Saathi app on smartphones sold in India. Companies like Samsung, Apple, Google, Motorola, Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo have been given 90 days to comply with the directive. The move has sparked off a political row, with the Opposition calling it dictatorial and alleging that the Narendra Modi government is attempting to strangulate people's voice. The ruling BJP has defended the decision, saying the app will make mobile devices more secure. DH decodes the intended use of the app, its functions and the privacy concerns.</p>.<p><strong>What is the DoT order on the Sanchar Saathi app?</strong></p><p>As per the order dated November 28, all mobile phone manufacturers are required to ensure that all mobile handsets manufactured or imported for use in India have the Sanchar Saathi mobile application pre-installed. For all such devices that have already been manufactured and are in sales channels in India, the app will have to be installed through a software update. The department has directed mobile manufacturing companies to complete the implementation in 90 days and submit the report in 120 days.</p>.<p><strong>What is the Sanchar Saathi app?</strong></p><p>Sanchar Saathi is a Central government-run platform introduced in 2023. The stated objective of the platform is to empower mobile subscribers, strengthen their security and increase awareness about citizen-centric initiatives of the government. It is available in the form of a mobile app and a web portal. It provides various citizen-centric services and acts as a safety tool. The app is designed to verify the authenticity of the International Mobile Equipment Identity (IMEI) number. It can help in blocking lost or stolen phones across all telecom networks.</p>.<p><strong>How does the app work?</strong></p><p>The Sanchar Saathi app connects the IMEI of a mobile device to the Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR), which stores details of all authorised mobile phones in India. If flagged for misuse, the CEIR can block IMEI across the networks. This means a phone will stop working even if someone inserts a new SIM. Through this app, users can check the genuineness of a mobile handset through the IMEI number, along with other facilities such as reporting suspected fraud communications, lost/stolen mobile handsets, checking mobile connections in their name, and trusted contact details of banks/ financial institutions.</p>.<p><strong>What are the privacy concerns? </strong></p><p>Opposition parties and civil society have flagged privacy concerns, equating the app to Pegasus spyware. On Android devices, installation requires multiple permissions, including access to call logs, the ability to send messages during registration, making and managing calls to detect linked mobile numbers, and access to the camera and stored images. On Apple's iOS, users are required to grant access to the device's camera, photos and files. Nearly 95% of smartphones in India run on Google's Android operating system.</p>.<p><strong>Will it be mandatory for every smartphone user to use the Sanchar Saathi app?</strong></p><p>While the Department of Telecommunications has directed phone manufacturers to preload the app on all devices, users will have the freedom to delete it. "Digital security for every citizen is our topmost priority. Sanchar Saathi is voluntary, transparent and designed solely to protect India’s mobile consumers while advancing the nation’s cybersecurity. Users have complete freedom to activate or delete the app at any time, ensuring safety without compromising privacy,” Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia said while clarifying the government’s stand.</p>