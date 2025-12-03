Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Sanchar Saathi: Functions, security and privacy concerns explained

DoT's directive to preload the mobile security app on all smartphones has triggered privacy concerns and political row
Last Updated : 03 December 2025, 03:10 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 December 2025, 03:10 IST
India NewsIndiasmartphonesPrivacy concerns

Follow us on :

Follow Us