Bengaluru tops flexible workspace inventory and leasing: Cushman & Wakefield, Table Space

Ramita Arora, Managing Director, Bengaluru and Head-Flex, India, Cushman & Wakefield said, “The flex-space sector stands out as one of the fastest-growing segments in commercial real estate, with the supply take up currently accounting for about 13 per cent of Grade A office leasing volume. With over half a million flex seats consumed in the last 5 years, a key shift is being witnessed in this segment, as occupiers increasingly seek tailor-made office solutions.”