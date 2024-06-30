Bihar to host mega investor summit in December; roadshows from Monday

New Delhi: Bihar will roll out the red carpet for domestic and foreign investors at a mega event in December as it looks to lure investments in sectors like textiles, food processing and EVs that will create jobs and boost business in the state.

After the grand success of the 2023 edition, the state will host the two-day Bihar Business Connect event on December 11 and 12 in Patna. And before that, it will hold roadshows in different cities, beginning with Kolkata on Monday.

"Bihar has a strategic locational advantage. Through Bihar, we can cater to the entire northeast, Nepal, Bangladesh, and Bhutan, and connectivity is excellent now in terms of roads and we have now three functional airports in Gaya, Patna and Darbhanga," said Nitish Mishra, Bihar's Minister for Industry and Tourism, who would be leading the roadshows.

Being a land-locked state, Bihar is giving export subsidies to bear the cost of moving goods to the nearest port, he added.

This, together with a very progressive industrial policy, makes the state an ideal investment destination.

"We are having Bihar Business Connect on December 11-12 in Patna. Before that, we are going to big cities for investors' meet starting from Kolkata on July 1. Investors meet in Kolkata is happening in association with Indian Chamber of Commerce," he told PTI.