Biocon Biologics' insulin listed as preferred brand

Biocon Biologics' interchangeable insulin listed as preferred brand by pharmacy benefit management system

Veena Mani
Veena Mani
  Oct 21 2021
  • updated: Oct 21 2021, 15:42 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

Biocon Biologics, a subsidiary of Bengaluru-based pharmaceutical company Biocon, said that the interchangeable insulin Glargine (Semglee) has been listed as a preferred glargine brand on the National Preferred Formulary (NPF) by Express Scripts, a leading pharmacy benefit management organisation in the US.

Semglee has been jointly developed by Biocon Biologics and Viatris.

“Viatris will soon commercialise two versions of our landmark Insulin Glargine injection, the first-ever interchangeable biosimilar approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA): Semglee (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, a branded interchangeable product, and Insulin Glargine (insulin glargine-yfgn) injection, an authorised interchangeable biosimilar,” Biocon Biologics said in its statement.

Both products will be available in pen and vial presentations and are interchangeable for the reference brand, Lantus.

