British oil major BP raises $12 bn in debt: Report

British oil major BP raises $12 bn in debt: Report

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 18 2020, 07:49 ist
  • updated: Jun 18 2020, 08:17 ist

British oil major BP Plc raised $12 billion of debt with equity-like features, taking advantage of low-interest rates to fortify its balance sheet, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

The report of the fundraising comes days after BP decided to write off up to $17.5 billion from the value of its assets, betting the COVID-19 crisis would pressure energy demand and accelerate a shift away from fossil fuels.

The oil company raised $5 billion, 4.75 billion euros ($5.34 billion) and 1.25 billion pounds, the FT said, adding that BP locked in annual interest rates as low as 3.25% on some of its new euro notes.

BP had previously never raised money by issuing hybrid bonds, which place less of a strain on the balance sheet because the principal never has to be repaid, the newspaper said.

BP did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. ($1 = 0.8893 euros)

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
British Oil
COVID-19
Global Economy

What's Brewing

Fossils show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

Fossils show some dinosaurs laid soft-shelled eggs

'Trump asked China's Xi for help winning 2020 election'

'Trump asked China's Xi for help winning 2020 election'

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

WHO says more understanding needed on dexamethasone

Coronavirus: Karnataka to observe Mask Day

Coronavirus: Karnataka to observe Mask Day

Tracing events that lead to India-China violence

Tracing events that lead to India-China violence

 